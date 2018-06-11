WATCH: Union temporarily calls off Sassa strike

File: The PSA said the decision was taken after a constructive consultation with Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu. Photo: Gallo / Cheslyn Abrahams

JOHANNESBURG – A strike over wages by civil servants has temporarily been called off following a constructive consultation with Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu, the Public Servants Association (PSA) revealed in a statement on Monday.

Union members embarked on a protected strike after salary negotiations with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) failed.

“The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it had a constructive meeting with the Minister of Social Development, Susan Shabangu, on Monday, resulting in temporary abeyance of the current industrial action by members of the union employed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa),” the union said in a statement.

“At today’s meeting, the PSA made it clear to the Minister that the Sassa Bargaining Forum is the only recognised structure for negotiating matters of mutual interest for employees,” PSA General Manager Ivan Fredericks said in the statement.

“The PSA is adamant that Sassa is not bound by any bargaining process under the auspices of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC).”

A follow-up meeting was scheduled for Thursday, the union added.

Fredericks said Shabangu had requested time to consult with relevant stakeholders before the next meeting.





