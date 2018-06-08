PSA slams unions for signing public sector wage deal

File: Tahir Maepa, PSA deputy general manager says they are disappointed at public sector unions for signing a wage deal with government. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it is disappointed that several unions have struck a wage deal with the government.

The association was planning a countrywide strike on Monday.

"We were on a verge of making sure that we take the government to task. The government is built with the unions who signed today, we are extremely dissapointed because there was no reason for these uniuons to sign," said Tahir Maepa, PSA deputy general manager.

"They should have given PSA an opportunity to try and fight this battle since they have given up, but for them to sign and rendering our strike illegal that is a travesty of justice and it shows that the moment that the public servants give these unions so much power of being majority unions, is not in the interestof public servants," he said.

Cosatu and its affiliates snuffed out the Public Servants Association's “day of rage” planned for Monday.

All Cosatu affiliates in the public service have now reached an agreement on government wages.

eNCA