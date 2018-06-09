PSA vows to go ahead with strike on Monday

File: The PSA's Tahir Maepa said the public sector strike will go ahead on Monday. Photo: Gallo / Cheslyn Abrahams

JOHANNESBURG – The public sector strike, which is expected to affect courts, and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will go ahead as planned on Monday, the Public Servants Association (PSA) said.

PSA deputy general manager, Tahir Maepa said the strike at Sassa will begin due to unresolved issues.

The union is demanding a 12 percent salary hike while the Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is offering seven percent.

"The strike is continuing. We are starting the strike in Sassa on Monday because of the issue of Sassa, it hasn't been resolved. The minister (Dlodlo) has requested a meeting with us next week Monday and we are going to see the minister and if the minister is not giving us what we are asking for then the strike is continuing as planned," said Maepa.



eNCA