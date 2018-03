File: The Public Servants Association wants loss-making SAA to account for its expenditure. Photo: enca

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association says the government should not use civil servants' pensions to save crumbling state-owned enterprises.

This warning follows the Auditor-General's finding that SAA has suffered losses of more than R5-billion.

The PSA says previous bailouts could have been invested in job creation and service delivery.

It's also calling for more clarity on how SAA uses its money.

eNCA