Public Enterprises Ministry in possession of Eskom's report on Trillian

File: The Public Enterprises Ministry says it has received Eskom's report on its relationship with Gupta-linked company, Trillian. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises Ministry has received Eskom's report on its relationship with Gupta-linked company, Trillian.

Minister Lynne Brown asked for particular documents to be included in the report.

READ: Eskom admits to releasing false Trillian information

Eskom has admitted it lied about payments of more than R1,5 billion to the controversial firm.

The parastatal previously claimed the payments to Trillian and global consultancy firm, McKinsey were above board. The Minister will request legal advice next week on the way forward.

