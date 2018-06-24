Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Public hearings on land to reform start

  • South Africa
File: South Africans are encouraged to participate in the hearings on land reform. Photo: Pixabay / sspiehs3

JOHANNESBURG - Countrywide public hearings on land reform get underway on Tuesday.

It will give people around the country an opportunity to air their views on expropriation without compensation.

South Africans are encouraged to participate in the hearings.

READ: Nothing will stop land expropriation: ANC

Meanwhile, parliament's spokesman Moloto Mothapo said in a statement that a service provider will assist with analysing the over 700,000 submissions received.

"If the author of a submission cannot be identified it will not be accepted as a legitimate submission," read the statement.

Earlier this year, government resolved to mandate the committee to review section 25 of the Constitution on the right of property ownership.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close