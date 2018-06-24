Public hearings on land to reform start

File: South Africans are encouraged to participate in the hearings on land reform. Photo: Pixabay / sspiehs3

JOHANNESBURG - Countrywide public hearings on land reform get underway on Tuesday.

It will give people around the country an opportunity to air their views on expropriation without compensation.

South Africans are encouraged to participate in the hearings.

Meanwhile, parliament's spokesman Moloto Mothapo said in a statement that a service provider will assist with analysing the over 700,000 submissions received.

"If the author of a submission cannot be identified it will not be accepted as a legitimate submission," read the statement.

Earlier this year, government resolved to mandate the committee to review section 25 of the Constitution on the right of property ownership.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA