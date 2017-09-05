Public Protector considers criminal charges against DA MP

Members of South Africa's opposition party Democratic Alliance attend a no-confidence debate against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town on November 10, 2016. Photo: Rodger Bosch / AFP

PRETORIA - Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane is considering bringing criminal charges against Democratic Alliance MP Mike Waters.

Mkhwebane accuses Waters of publishing the findings of a provisional report into State Security Minister David Mahlobo.

The DA accused Mahlobo of deliberately misleading Parliament when the minister denied hosting Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini at his private home, but the Public Protector's provisional report states there is no evidence to support this allegation.

Mkhwebane said the DA has until Monday to provide evidence to the contrary.

She said Waters chose to publish the findings prematurely under a misleading headline, suggesting her office gave Mahlobo a free pass.

Mkhwebane said this is not the first time the opposition contravened the Public Protector Act, the penalty for which is a R40,000 fine or imprisonment for up to 12 months.

