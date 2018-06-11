Public Protector insists she's fit for office

File: Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is fit to hold office. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is fit to hold office.

She accused parliamentarians of interfering with her work and said she was not receiving the necessary support.

The backlash comes a week after Members of Parliament (MPs) were angered by Mkhwebane’s no-show at a justice and constitutional subcommittee meeting.

Mkhwebane on Monday reported back on a number of cases being investigated by her office, including that of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's controversial colonialism Tweet.

She accused MPs of getting in the way of her work.

“The issue of interference is more on appearing before the portfolio committee and most of the time, we end up dealing with matters which are before court,” Mkhwebane said.

Under her tenure, there have been close on 10 reports taken on judicial review.

Among them, the CIEX Bankcorp report, in which the remedial action included amending the sections of the Constitution relating to the role and powers of the South African Reserve Bank.

Mkhwebane conceded she erred, while a High Court found she lacked understanding of her constitutional duties.

This ruling prompted MPs to call for a judicial commission of inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

“I’m definitely fit to hold office, hence I’ve got vision 2023 and I would want that vision achieved,” Mkhwebane added.

The parliamentary committee again sent a letter to Mkhwebane for her to appear before MPs on Wednesday.

This time around, the man who has been campaigning for her demise, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s John Steenhuisen will also be there

Constitutional Law expert Lawson Naidoo questioned the purpose of the public protector's media briefing.

Naidoo believes she used it to secure political support for her office.

"It seems it was a briefing designed to try and win political support for her tenure in the office by outlining the number of cases that have been dealt with. But there are a number of concerning issues, the fact that she mentioned that ten out of 50 reports issued under her watch have been taken for review – that’s 20% of her reports,” Naidoo added.

