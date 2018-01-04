UPDATE: W.Cape chemical spill contained

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Disaster Management was dealing with a dangerous Oleum chemical spill in the Kranskop area near Wellington on Thursday afternoon.
Oleum is a fuming sulphuric acid used for transportation, organic chemistry research and for manufacturing explosives.
Cape Winelands Fire Services had a team on site who were assessing the problem and attending to it.
Provincial environmental affairs officials were also responding to the incident.
According to authorities, there was a concern that a gas cloud may form and wind patterns indicate such a cloud may move into the direction of Groenberg Valley.
By Thursday afternoon, fire services advised that the acid leak was "fully under control" and that the acid plume/cloud had "diminished substantially."
No roads were closed.
By Thursday evening, authorities confirmed that the leak was fully stabilised and that residents could return to their homes.
eNCA
Discussion Policy