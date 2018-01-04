UPDATE: W.Cape chemical spill contained

File: Oleum is a fuming sulphuric acid used for transportation, organic chemistry research, and explosive manufacturing. Photo: flickr.com/Hash Milhan

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Disaster Management was dealing with a dangerous Oleum chemical spill in the Kranskop area near Wellington on Thursday afternoon.

Oleum is a fuming sulphuric acid used for transportation, organic chemistry research and for manufacturing explosives.

Cape Winelands Fire Services had a team on site who were assessing the problem and attending to it.

Provincial environmental affairs officials were also responding to the incident.

According to authorities, there was a concern that a gas cloud may form and wind patterns indicate such a cloud may move into the direction of Groenberg Valley.

By Thursday afternoon, fire services advised that the acid leak was "fully under control" and that the acid plume/cloud had "diminished substantially."

No roads were closed.

By Thursday evening, authorities confirmed that the leak was fully stabilised and that residents could return to their homes.

eNCA