Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: W.Cape chemical spill contained

  • South Africa
File: Oleum is a fuming sulphuric acid used for transportation, organic chemistry research, and explosive manufacturing. Photo: flickr.com/Hash Milhan

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Disaster Management was dealing with a dangerous Oleum chemical spill in the Kranskop area near Wellington on Thursday afternoon.

Oleum is a fuming sulphuric acid used for transportation, organic chemistry research and for manufacturing explosives.

Cape Winelands Fire Services had a team on site who were assessing the problem and attending to it.

Provincial environmental affairs officials were also responding to the incident.

According to authorities, there was a concern that a gas cloud may form and wind patterns indicate such a cloud may move into the direction of Groenberg Valley.

By Thursday afternoon, fire services advised that the acid leak was "fully under control" and that the acid plume/cloud had "diminished substantially."

No roads were closed.

By Thursday evening, authorities confirmed that the leak was fully stabilised and that residents could return to their homes.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close