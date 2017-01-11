Pupils may miss school amid Drakenstein Valley fire

File: Hundreds of people have been housed temporarily in a local primary school after they were forced to evacuate their homes due to the devastation caused by raging fires in the Drakenstein Valley.

JOHANNESBURG – It's not certain all schools in the Drakenstein Valley will open on Wednesday due to the devastation caused by raging fires.

Hundreds of people have been housed temporarily in a local primary school after they were forced to evacuate their homes.

Firefighters have managed to contain the blaze with around 165 battling the flames after the fire broke out on Monday night.

Authorities say the first day of the school year may be disrupted



“For now we are starting to have a profile of all the kids who has lost all their school gear," said Drakenstein Municipality Mayor, Conrad Poole.

"They might have to go to school wearing ordinary clothes but after we assess the whole issue we will have to come up with resources to make sure go to school with uniforms.”

