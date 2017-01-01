Quiet New Year at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

Johannesburg, 01 January 2016 - It was a slightly quieter New Year’s Eve for doctors and nurses at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. The trauma unit handled fewer injuries and fatalities than expected.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – It was a slightly quieter New Year’s Eve for doctors and nurses at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

The trauma unit handled fewer injuries and fatalities than expected.

But, they still had their hands full.

Patients with severe wounds were nursed back from the brink of certain death.

But, working in the trauma unit of any hospital is often a thankless job.

The Health MEC said he work of incredible men and women is not going unnoticed.

“We have 67 000 employees in the payroll of the department of health and those who have been working tirelessly throughout the year and particularly those working during the festive season we want to say to you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” said health MEC Qedani Mahlangu

Doctors say a combination of factors has helped reduce the numbers of patients at this time of year.

“Either change in habit or good policing. I think it has to be both. But certainly, the police have Nyalas, they the police form of the bullet proof vehicles. We have seen them go all out. And one or two have come back in so they have been working. I think their presence is a lot and we have to give kudos to the police service I am sure they are doing a great job as well,” said trauma consultant, Dr Reuven Franks.

