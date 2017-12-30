UPDATE: Reward for information on KZN boulder murder raised to R150K

KZN police are offering a R10, 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the boulder tragedy in the province. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

JOHANNESBURG – A total of R150,000 has been raised as a reward for information leading to the arrest of those behind the N2 tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal

Democratic Alliance MP Dean MacPherson started the ball rolling. He took to Twitter, offering R5000 as a reward and challenging his followers to do the same.

UPDATE: We are currently at R150 000 for any information that will lead to the arrest of those who killed these two innocent children. Thank you for your extreme generosity! — Dean Macpherson MP (@DeanMacpherson) December 30, 2017

They rose to the occasion with pledges amounting to R150,000.

A teenage girl and her younger brother were killed on Friday after a large rock was thrown at their car from an over-pass on the N2.

The family was travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger.

Criminals have been known to use stones to damage cars and force the drivers to stop - and then rob them.

eNCA