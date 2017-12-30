UPDATE: Reward for information on KZN boulder murder raised to R150K

JOHANNESBURG – A total of R150,000 has been raised as a reward for information leading to the arrest of those behind the N2 tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal
Democratic Alliance MP Dean MacPherson started the ball rolling. He took to Twitter, offering R5000 as a reward and challenging his followers to do the same.
UPDATE: We are currently at R150 000 for any information that will lead to the arrest of those who killed these two innocent children. Thank you for your extreme generosity!— Dean Macpherson MP (@DeanMacpherson) December 30, 2017
They rose to the occasion with pledges amounting to R150,000.
A teenage girl and her younger brother were killed on Friday after a large rock was thrown at their car from an over-pass on the N2.
The family was travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger.
Criminals have been known to use stones to damage cars and force the drivers to stop - and then rob them.
