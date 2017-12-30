Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Reward for information on KZN boulder murder raised to R150K

  • South Africa
KZN police are offering a R10, 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the boulder tragedy in the province. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

JOHANNESBURG – A total of R150,000 has been raised as a reward for information leading to the arrest of those behind the N2 tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal

Democratic Alliance MP Dean MacPherson started the ball rolling. He took to Twitter, offering R5000 as a reward and challenging his followers to do the same.

 

 

They rose to the occasion with pledges amounting to R150,000.

READ: Another family killing in KZN

A teenage girl and her younger brother were killed on Friday after a large rock was thrown at their car from an over-pass on the N2.

The family was travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger.

Criminals have been known to use stones to damage cars and force the drivers to stop - and then rob them.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close