'R20 per hour is a slave wage': unions march

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, 21 March 2018 - The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and other unions took to the streets of Johannesburg to march against proposed changes to the country’s labour laws.​ Numsa says the new laws will stop workers from being allowed to Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and other unions took to the streets of Johannesburg to march against proposed changes to the country’s labour laws.

Numsa says the changes would make it illegal for workers to go on strike.

The union says the state needs to be reminded that workers’ rights are human rights.

Workers also say the national minimum wage of R20 per hour is a slave wage. 

More mass action is planned, starting on April 25.

