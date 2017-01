Firefighters continue to remain on high alert in several hotspots. Photo: Twitter / @NCCwildfires

SOMERSET WEST - Officials are yet to determine the cause of the fire that ravaged the Somerset West area in the Western Cape.

An investigation by officials has revealed that the fire started in the Grabouw area.

Thus far, fire damage is estimated at over R50-million.

Seven structures were destroyed, including the popular Bezweni Lodge and several outbuildings.

Officials say the fire has been contained.

Firefighters continue to remain on high alert in several hotspots.

eNCA