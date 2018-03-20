Racist Momberg to be sentenced next week

File: Vicki Momberg at the Randburg Magistrate's Court for her racism case. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The sentencing of Vicki Momberg, whose racist tirade was caught on camera, will be handed down next week.

She appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning where the matter was postponed to 28 March.

She was convicted of crimen injuria because of her rant, which went viral on social media in early 2017.

Momberg was captured on camera, verbally abusing officers who had arrived to help her, following a smash-and-grab incident in Johannesburg.

She repeatedly used the K-word and refused assistance from black officers, citing incompetence.

eNCA