Racist Momberg to be sentenced next week

JOHANNESBURG – The sentencing of Vicki Momberg, whose racist tirade was caught on camera, will be handed down next week.
She appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning where the matter was postponed to 28 March.
[FULL REPORT] eNCA's @KhayaJames provides the latest on convicted racist, #VickyMomberg. Courtesy #DStv403 https://t.co/cmD5BJ8oxg— eNCA (@eNCA) March 20, 2018
She was convicted of crimen injuria because of her rant, which went viral on social media in early 2017.
Momberg was captured on camera, verbally abusing officers who had arrived to help her, following a smash-and-grab incident in Johannesburg.
She repeatedly used the K-word and refused assistance from black officers, citing incompetence.
