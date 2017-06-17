Radebe open to being the next president

File: Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe was the keynote speaker at the Dullah Omar Region ANC Youth League's Youth Day commemoration. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said he would be open to the idea of being the country’s next president, but only if the ANC asks him to be.

He said,“when the time comes I will be able to indicate my own decision but I have never declined what the ANC wants me to do. Whether the role is big or small it doesn’t matter.”

Radebe was the keynote speaker at the Dullah Omar Region ANC Youth League's Youth Day commemoration.

He denied suggestions that top ANC members' public appearances have become campaign events ahead of the party’s December elective conference.

“This is not a campaign trail every leader of the ANC and the government is attending one meeting or the other because we are commemorating the first anniversary of young people that died and paid the supreme price in 1976,” Radebe said.

Radebe says the Youth League in the region has a long way to go.

Bongani Mkhongi, the former provincial ANC Youth League chair and now the deputy minister of police, also had some tips for his successors.

Mkhongi said,“they need to bury racism, they need to bury sexism, they need to bury colonialism in the Western Cape. They must build a non-racial province. And make sure that they rally all young people in behind the vision of a national democratic society.”

The ANC’s regional youth league now has the big task of ensuring that 85 branches are in good standing by September. SOQ))

eNCA