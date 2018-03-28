Rainbow Chicken polony cleared

File: Rainbow Chicken's polony has been declared clear of a deadly strain of Listeria. Photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - Rainbow Chicken's polony has been declared clear of a deadly strain of Listeria.

The food-borne disease has killed at least 183 people in South Africa since the beginning of last year.

This is the world’s biggest ever outbreak of listeriosis.

Department of Health officials earlier this year confirmed traces of listeria bacteria found at Rainbow Chicken's Sasolburg plant.

At the time, authorities said it was not the same as the deadly ST-6 strain.

Enterprise then had to recall all its cold meat products after the discovery at its factory.

Company owner Tiger Brands faces a possible class action lawsuit from the families of those who died.

eNCA