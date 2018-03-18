President Ramaphosa in Zimbabwe for working visit

​JOHANNESBURG, 18 March 2018 – The president held bilateral talks with his counterparts in Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi. The visits form part of a long standing tradition in the region that requires the new president to pay Video: eNCA

HARARE – President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the Zimbabwean capital Harare on Saturday afternoon for a consultative meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the presidency said.

The meeting was intended to further strengthen the strong economic, political, and social relations that exist between South Africa and Zimbabwe, Ramaphosa's spokeswoman Khusela Diko said.

Welcoming the new president of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, to the new Zim! Both of our countries are beginning new and exciting journeys. pic.twitter.com/YMLAnkcJbv — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) March 17, 2018

Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa were expected to exchange views on important regional, continental, and global issues of mutual concern. South Africa and Zimbabwe enjoyed excellent bilateral relations which dated back to the days of the liberation struggle, she said.

Ramaphosa, who is also chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), met Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo earlier on Saturday, where the two leaders held talks intended to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visits formed part of a long-standing tradition in the region, in terms of which newly elected heads of state paid courtesy calls on neighbouring countries. Ramaphosa was accompanied by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, Diko said.

