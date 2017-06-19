Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Ramaphosa calls for ANC to elect honest leaders

  • South Africa
File: ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is calling for the party to elect courageous, honest and dignified leaders. Photo: Flickr / GovernmentZA

STELLENBOSCH - ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is calling for the party to elect courageous, honest and dignified leaders.

The ANC will hold its national policy conference later this month and elect office bearers in December.

Ramaphosa has been endorsed by the likes of Cosatu and some ANC regions as their preferred candidate for the top post.

He says the focus should be on party unity and doing away with factionalism. 

The ANC's second-in-command also believes the party should look into what's preventing it from implementing its policies.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s Western Cape policy conference in Stellenbosch on Sunday.

eNCA

