Ramaphosa calls on Hawks to probe Gupta emails

File: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told a Cosatu rally in Limpopo that corruption was like a snake.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the Hawks to probe corruption allegations contained in the leaked Gupta emails.

He told a Cosatu rally in Seshego in Limpopo on Sunday that thieves had weakened state-owned enterprises.

"Corruption is like a snake and before it eats and kills people inside the house, we are saying we want to get rid of corruption. Those who are involved in corruption we are saying: Your days are numbered. We are coming after you ...

"The president will appoint a commission of inquiry, but in the meantime the Hawks must investigate the emails," Ramaphosa said.

The ANC's elective conference in December would be "possibly the most important conference in a long time".

"It is the conference that the whole nation and international community hope will come up with solutions and clear proposals on where the ANC alliance is leading the country ...

"We must choose leadership with a plan on where this country is going and where it wants to take this country."

The reward for the right choices in December would be the party's continued dominance, he said.

"Some are already preparing to remove us in 2019. Let's show them the ANC will never, ever lose power in South Africa"

eNCA