Ramaphosa condemns ANC conference violence

File: ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said the behaviour displayed by some delegates was not expected of ANC members.

EAST LONDON - African National Congress Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence which erupted at the ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference in East London on Saturday night.

Ramaphosa said the behaviour displayed by some delegates was not expected of ANC members.

The provincial conference descended into chaos on Saturday night and at least eight delegates were injured when ANC members turned on each other over disagreements about the adoption of delegates’ credentials.

“Comrades, what we saw on television screens [Saturday night], and some of the things of the incident we saw were from within ourselves here on social media; it’s something that we as the African National Congress must be deeply ashamed about,” Ramaphosa said.

He called on ANC members to condemn violence as a method of resolving their differences and disputes.

“We cannot allow violence be utilised as the way of resolving our problems and differences. This is what puts the African National Congress into disrepute.

“We are a great movement, a movement of Oliver Tambo, we are a movement of Nelson Mandela, and those great leaders of our movement always found time to sit down and address differences that may have arisen among them rather than resort to violence,” he said.

“I wanted to go to hospital to go and visit those of our comrades who are injured and are in hospital. I wanted to go and pay my respect to them as the deputy president of the African National Congress and express my regrets to them as well that they got injured in the meeting of the African National Congress.”

However, he had then been informed most had already been discharged from hospital.

Ramaphosa also urged ANC members to refrain from using the courts to resolve party political matters.

Former Eastern Cape secretary Oscar Mabuyane was elected provincial chairman, defeating outgoing chairman Phumulo Masualle with 931 votes to seven.

Mlungisi Mvoko was elected deputy provincial chairman with 935 votes. Lulama Ngcukaitobi was elected secretary with Helen Sauls-August his deputy secretary.

Babalo Madikizela was elected provincial treasurer, rounding off the top five leadership positions.

African News Agency