Ramaphosa condemns attack on female train driver

  • South Africa
FILE: President Ramaphosa also condemned the actions of those who destroy public assets and abuse Prasa staff. Photo: Gallo / Alet Pretorius

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's condemned the attack on a female train driver and 10 other Prasa staff members.

 

 

The incidents took place this week along the Pretoria-Pretoria Pienaarspoort corridor.

The president says he wants a full report on the incident no later than Friday.

 

 

Ramaphosa's also condemned the actions of those who destroy public assets and abuse Prasa staff.

