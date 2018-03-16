Ramaphosa condemns attack on female train driver

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's condemned the attack on a female train driver and 10 other Prasa staff members.
#Prasa - A female train driver has been stripped naked and hit with a brick -- amid continuing attacks on trains along the Mamelodi corridor. Service now suspended following a week of violence. @ShahanR speaking to Prasa's Head of Marketing and Communications, Nana Zenani pic.twitter.com/xcrk4qkf3W— eNCA (@eNCA) March 15, 2018
The incidents took place this week along the Pretoria-Pretoria Pienaarspoort corridor.
The president says he wants a full report on the incident no later than Friday.
Prasa acting chief executive, Cromet Molepo shows us where and how cables are cut by thieves #CTMetrorail #eNCA pic.twitter.com/vfNtTmM94h— Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) January 18, 2018
Ramaphosa's also condemned the actions of those who destroy public assets and abuse Prasa staff.
eNCA
Discussion Policy