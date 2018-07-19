Ramaphosa defends Arthur Fraser’s appointment to Correctional Services

File: Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser, who was moved to Correctional Services. Photo: ssa.gov.za

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his decision to move former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser to Correctional Services.

He says it was his only chance to avoid a Constitutional crisis.

Ramaphosa gave reasons on Wednesday night in the DA’s case challenging the appointment.

The DA is challenging the rationality and constitutionality of Arthur Fraser’s removal from State Security to Correctional Services.

The problems according to President Ramaphosa arose when the new Intelligence Minister Dipuo Letsatsi Dubi alerted him to the fact that there were issues at state security and that in order for her to successfully investigate, Fraser should be transferred out of the department.

Then, Fraser withdrew top-level security clearance from the Inspector General of Intelligence Setlomamaru Dintwe and he threatened to take Fraser to court

That became a constitutional crisis because it means the murky secret going’s on the intelligence world and state secrets would become public.

So Fraser was hastily transferred to Correctional Services, despite the fact he has no experience at prisons, which is usually a requirement at the level of Director General.

It’s likely the case will be heard later this year.

