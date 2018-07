JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has empathised with the family of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Ramaphosa said the family was living without closure for too long.

Meyiwa was shot during a robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus in 2014.

The man police had initially arrested for the murder filed a civil claim against the SAPS for R10-million.

There’ve been no arrests since.

