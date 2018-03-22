Ramaphosa gives clarity on Zuma's legal fees

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his response to the National Assembly’s questions office, following a question by EFF Julius Malema about the state funding Zuma's legal costs.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has provided more information on former president Jacob Zuma’s legal fees.

Ramaphosa says the actions by Zuma in the criminal allegations against him took place while he was a government official, at both a provincial and then later at national level.

“For this reason, the State Attorney decided that it was appropriate to grant the request of the former President, subject to the condition that he make an undertaking (which he did) to refund monies thus spent should it be found that he acted in his personal capacity and own interest in the commission of the alleged offences,” President Ramphosa said in a statement.

Ramaphosa sent his response to the National Assembly’s questions office, following a question by EFF Julius Malema in Parliament, about the legal provision relied upon to fund Zuma's legal fees.

The DA has also said it believes the decision to pay Zuma's fees are illegal.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority announced it will prosecute Zuma for money-laundering, fraud, corruption and racketeering, dating back to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

