File: President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading to Canada to attend the G7 Leaders' Summit Outreach in Quebec City. Photo: GCIS

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing his bit for the oceans.

He's heading to Canada to attend the G7 Leaders' Summit Outreach in Quebec City.

The two-day session falls under the banner of healthy, productive and resilient oceans, coasts and communities.

Ramaphosa's input in the summit coincides with his drive to attract investment to grow the South African economy.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa.

eNCA