Ramaphosa hits back

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says state organs are involved in a dirty war to discredit him.

Ramaphosa was addressing a crowd of supporters from ANC branches in the West Rand.

The deputy president has warned that this is only the beginning.

“Over the last few day some of you would have seen claims made particularly about me of a personal nature, regarding my own personal life. And this I am convinced it happened under the utilisation of state organs," said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"State organs that are made to target certain leaders and therefore I think we are going to see this happening on an ongoing basis. More other leaders are going to be targeted. And we must be able to say that these types of targeting of our leadership is the type of targeting of our leadership that is going to tear us apart," he said.

He said this is not going to deter him and where he has made mistakes he will take full responsibility.

"In the coming months we’ve been warned that these attacks are going to be more vicious. These attacks are targeted attacks that are aimed at the leadership contest that is underway. To deter other people from contesting for leadership and we must be able to say this must stop. And I’m saying it is not going to stop me.”