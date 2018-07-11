Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Ramaphosa in Nigeria for two-day state visit

  • South Africa
File: President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nigeria for a two-day state visit. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nigeria for a two-day state visit.

He is accompanied by the ministers of Defence, Energy, Police and the deputy minister of Trade and Industry.

 

 

Ramaphosa will meet his counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari.

They're expected to discuss among other things bilateral relations and continental and global issues.

eNCA

