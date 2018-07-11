Ramaphosa in Nigeria for two-day state visit

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nigeria for a two-day state visit.
He is accompanied by the ministers of Defence, Energy, Police and the deputy minister of Trade and Industry.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a Working Visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 10th to 11th July 2018, during which he will meet with his counterpart, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari. https://t.co/35NINCNLBb
— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) July 10, 2018
Ramaphosa will meet his counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari.
They're expected to discuss among other things bilateral relations and continental and global issues.
