WATCH: Ramaphosa address squalor and poverty issues in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed Gauteng Premier David Mkhura to immediately attend to the poor living conditions at Itereleng settlement outside Pretoria.

Ramaphosa and Makhura were in the capital city for the second day of the voter registration campaign drive.

“We’ve heard all the problems you have, even I as president have seen for myself." Ramaphosa said, addressing residents.

He promised scores of residents that Premier Makhura will come back to host a meeting with the community before urging the community to join hands with the Premier and their local councillor in efforts to fight poverty in the area.

Ramaphosa went on to promise residents of Olievenhoutbosch, south of Pretoria, that their service delivery issues will be attended to.

“We've seen that the conditions you live under are undesirable... we've seen that you live in shacks, you don't have water, some of you don't have electricity.

"We've clearly heard that most of you don't have jobs. We've noticed that you need houses and the crime rate is high. We've heard all of these," said Ramaphosa.

