WATCH: Ramaphosa interdict application denied by court

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chairperson of the Human Resouce Development Council of South Africa addressing the multi stakeholder dialoque meeting in Soshanguve. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has tried to obtain a court interdict against the Sunday Independent from running a story about his personal life.

BREAKING #Ramaphosa Judge Bashier Vally rejects publication interdict of @SundayIndy story alleging deputy president is a philanderer pic.twitter.com/wnDxDXWDb5 — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) September 2, 2017

eNCA reporter Nickolaus Bauer has confirmed that Ramaphosa’s interdict application has been denied.

BREAKING #Ramaphosa Vally strikes Cyril Ramaphosa's interdict application off the role. You'll want to grab your @SundayIndy tmoro. — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) September 2, 2017

BREAKING #Ramaphosa Vally: I am not satisfied the applicant has met the requirements to meet the relief the applicant seeks. — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) September 2, 2017

The application for the interdict came as a result of what Ramaphosa states as rubbished claims that he's a serial philanderer.

Earlier the deputy president issued a statement responding to the claims.

Ramaphosa Response to Allegations on Social Media by eNCA.com on Scribd

Ramaphosa has also refuted this, saying it's part of an elaborate smear campaign to discredit him.

Under judicial discretion, Judge Bashier Vally, says that he is not satisfied that the applicant’s (Ramaphosa) request meets the requirements to protect the Deputy President.

