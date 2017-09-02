Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Ramaphosa interdict application denied by court

  • South Africa
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chairperson of the Human Resouce Development Council of South Africa addressing the multi stakeholder dialoque meeting in Soshanguve. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has tried to obtain a court interdict against the Sunday Independent from running a story about his personal life.

 

eNCA reporter  Nickolaus Bauer has confirmed that Ramaphosa’s interdict application has been denied.

 

 

The application for the interdict came as a result of what Ramaphosa states as rubbished claims that he's a serial philanderer.

READ: Ramaphosa turns to court over emails

Earlier the deputy president issued a statement responding to the claims.

Ramaphosa Response to Allegations on Social Media by eNCA.com on Scribd

Ramaphosa has also refuted this, saying it's part of an elaborate smear campaign to discredit him.

Under judicial discretion, Judge Bashier Vally, says that he is not satisfied that the applicant’s (Ramaphosa) request meets the requirements to protect the Deputy President.  

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close