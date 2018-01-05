Ramaphosa is rich, won't be tempted to steal: Mantashe

File: The ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe said on Friday the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa is 'rich' and would not be tempted to steal from the state. Photo: eNCA/ Lindokuhle Xulu

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa is "rich" and would not be tempted to steal state resources.

Mantashe was speaking at the wreath laying ceremony honouring struggle icon OR Tambo on Friday.

“We have a president who has money, who's wealthy, who will not be tempted to steal... He is the president of the ANC. He is wealthy, he is rich. If he steals we will ask him why do you steal, because you have enough?” he said.

Mantashe’s comments come just a few weeks after the ANC elected its new top leadership, a move that many hope will close a decade-long chapter characterised by seemingly unstoppable corruption scandals.

Mantashe said the biggest challenge facing the party was to save its image and reputation.

"You can’t have an ANC that is seen as synonymous with corruption. It can’t be. We can’t have an ANC that is having a trust deficit between itself as a movement of the people and the people.”

eNCA