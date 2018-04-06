Ramaphosa orders SIU investigation of Eskom and Transnet

File: The Special Investigating Unit has been told to probe maladministration by Eskom, including in the development of the Medupi and Kusile power stations. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of maladministration at Eskom and Transnet.

His order was published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

"The investigation into Eskom and Transnet is for actions since January 2010, including coal and diesel contracts and maladministration in the Medupi, Kusile and Ingula power station projects. It includes the appointment of controversial contractors McKinsey, Trillian and Regiments Capital to do work for Eskom and Transnet, and investigating 'any undisclosed or unauthorised interests' which Eskom and Transnet employees had in service providers contracted to their employers," Outa explained.

“We welcome this initiative which is long overdue,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Reuters reports that Eskom has been embroiled in allegations of corruption relating to a R1.6-billion contract that McKinsey worked on with Trillian, a local company that was then controlled by Gupta family.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing

Transnet has been accused of irregularities in the awarding of a R54-billion contract to acquire locomotives in 2014.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said: "This matter has been a long time coming and we are happy that the SIU is starting this process."

Transnet was not immediately available for comment.

The DA has welcomed the investigation, saying it is "long overdue".

The party said in a statement it had laid numerous criminal charges against former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former Eskom financial officer Anoj Singh, Trillian, McKinsey, SAP and the Bank of Baroda.

"For far too long, individuals and entities have been allowed to loot the state without consequence. Investigating the rot within SOEs is the first step Ramaphosa must take in proving that he is serious about fighting corruption.

"However, Ramaphosa’s decision cannot be lauded until the necessary steps are taken to bring the perpetrators of state capture to book. The DA will keep an eye on further developments regarding the probe into state capture and will not rest until those who are found guilty are held accountable," the party said.

