Ramaphosa apologises for Marikana emails

Cyril Ramaphosa, has apologised for his actions before the Marikana massacre. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised for his actions before the Marikana massacre five years ago.

Ramaphosa says he intervened in the Lonmin mine strike to prevent further deaths.

A day before the massacre, he allegedly sent emails to mine management describing the events around the strike as dastardly criminal acts.

In August 2012, police killed 34 mineworkers striking over salary increases.

Ramaphosa says his language was unfortunate.

He's accepted an offer from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to visit the area with her.

