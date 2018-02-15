Ramaphosa sends condolences on Tsvangirai's passing

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to Zimbabwe following the death of Movement for Democratic Change leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai passed on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Tsvangirai, the Government and people of Zimbabwe on this sad loss. He assured the Tsvangirai family and the people of Zimbabwe of the solidarity and compassion of the people of South Africa,” the Presidency said in a statement.

This was the first statement by Ramaphosa as the country's President.

He was elected and sworn in as President of the Republic of South Africa on Thursday.

eNCA