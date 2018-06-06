Ramaphosa to speak at Afrikanerbond centenary

File: According to the Presidency, the address is part of Ramaphosa's engagement of key stakeholders in building a prosperous South Africa. Photo: GCIS

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Afrikanerbond centenary celebrations in Paarl, Western Cape, on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the president's office, the address is "part of engaging key stakeholders towards building a prosperous South Africa".

The Presidency says the Afrikanerbond was established on 5 June 1918 to look after the economic and cultural interests of Afrikaners. This year it celebrates its centenary during its national general meeting (bondsraad).

The Presidency says Ramaphosa’s attendance is an opportunity for him to engage the Afrikanerbond openly about his vision for the country, which is to rally all South Africans to do anything they can in their walks of life or circles of influence to build a prosperous and united society.

On its website, the Afrikanerbond says it and its predecessor, the Afrikaner Broederbond, held the hand of Afrikaners through times of "refining, suffering, and war".

