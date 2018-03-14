Ramaphosa to face MPs in National Assembly

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

This will be Ramaphosa's first question and answer session as president of South Africa.

He is set to answer questions on, among other issues, his plans for economic recovery and his plan to reestablish public confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Ramaphosa will also address government’s proposed land reform programme.

Wednesday’s session is expected to be less dramatic than those of his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma, who often faced disruptions by opposition MPs while attempting to speak.

Over the years, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs have been thrown out of the house for these disruptions.

eNCA