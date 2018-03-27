LIVE VIDEO: Ramaphosa launches Youth Employment Service programme

&amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;name&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;Ramaphosa launches Youth Employment Service programme&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;description&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to launch the Youth Employment Service programme on Tuesday.&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;duration&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;0&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;thumbnailUrl&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_1ktlmpsy/version/0&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;uploadDate&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;2018-03-27T05:54:01.000Z&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;width&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;643&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;height&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;360&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to launch the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme on Tuesday.

The project aims to help fight unemployment in the country.

Ramaphosa hopes to help at least a million young South Africans find paid work over the next three years.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between government, business, labour and civil society.

During his State of the Nation Address last month, the president promised that his administration would place creating opportunities to fill the needs of young people at the centre of government's economic growth initiatives.

The initiative, which focuses on creating one-year paid positions for youth aged between 18 and 35, is hoping to dent the unemployment rate, currently around 27 percent, with the majority of these young people.

The first 100 people to participate in this programme are expected to attend the launch.

