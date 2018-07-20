DStv Channel 403
Ramaphosa to open ANC Gauteng conference

  • South Africa
File: African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening address at the party's provincial conference on Friday. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening address at the party's provincial conference on Friday. 

The party says it's confident and ready ahead of this weekend's conference.

This is despite continuous court applications seeking to halt meetings.

On Wednesday, The South Gauteng High Court dismissed an application to interdict the conference, saying the case lacked urgency.

READ: Court dismisses application to stop ANC Gauteng elective conference

On Thursday, another court bid to block the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) conference from taking place also failed. 

Acting Provincial Chairperson David Makhura, Secretary Hope Papo and Treasurer Ntombi Mekgwe want leadership positions.

Around 1,600 delegates from Gauteng's five regions are expected to attend the 13th elective congress.

eNCA

