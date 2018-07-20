Ramaphosa to open ANC Gauteng conference

File: African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening address at the party's provincial conference on Friday. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening address at the party's provincial conference on Friday.

The party says it's confident and ready ahead of this weekend's conference.

This is despite continuous court applications seeking to halt meetings.

On Wednesday, The South Gauteng High Court dismissed an application to interdict the conference, saying the case lacked urgency.

On Thursday, another court bid to block the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) conference from taking place also failed.

Acting Provincial Chairperson David Makhura, Secretary Hope Papo and Treasurer Ntombi Mekgwe want leadership positions.

Around 1,600 delegates from Gauteng's five regions are expected to attend the 13th elective congress.

