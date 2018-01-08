Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Ramaphosa to pay tribute to predecessors

  • South Africa
File: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to pay tribute to his predecessors in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to pay tribute to his predecessors in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Ramaphosa is expected to be joined by other party officials to honour former ANC presidents such as Josiah Gumede, Pixley ka Seme, Albert Luthuli and John Dube.

He has been spending the early days of his presidency engaging in commemorative events.

The party said the commemorations form part of its 106th anniversary celebrations.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa met Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma and gave him several head of cattle as a gift.

