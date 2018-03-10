Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Ramaphosa uses Soweto morning walk to urge voters to register

  • South Africa
eNCA's Thulasizwe Simelane is walking the streets of Soweto in Johannesburg with thousands of South Africans, including President Cyril Ramaphosa. The 4.5km walk is in an effort to driver voter registration for the 2019 national elections. Video: eNCA
File: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be walking from Regina Mundi Church in Rockville to Mangalane Garage in Chiawelo. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been joined by hundreds of Soweto residents as he embarked on his now famous morning walks.

Ramaphosa, who was elected to the highest office in February, was seen walking alongside former police minister Fikile Mbalula, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

The Soweto-born Ramaphosa will be walking from Regina Mundi Church in Rockville to Mangalane Garage in Chiawelo.

READ: Mbalula 'mistakenly' urges voters to register to vote for EFF

The President is also using the walk to encouraging first-time voters and the youth to register to vote in the 2019 elections.

“I am encouraged by the positive response from many South Africans joining my morning walks and even starting their own walks in their communities,” Ramaphosa said on Friday.

“I invite those who can, to join me in Soweto tomorrow [Saturday] morning ahead of the voter registration drive this weekend.”

Ramaphosa will later in the day check his own voter registration details in Soweto, where he usually votes.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close