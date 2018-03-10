Ramaphosa uses Soweto morning walk to urge voters to register

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be walking from Regina Mundi Church in Rockville to Mangalane Garage in Chiawelo. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

eNCA's Thulasizwe Simelane is walking the streets of Soweto in Johannesburg with thousands of South Africans, including President Cyril Ramaphosa. The 4.5km walk is in an effort to driver voter registration for the 2019 national elections. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been joined by hundreds of Soweto residents as he embarked on his now famous morning walks.

Ramaphosa, who was elected to the highest office in February, was seen walking alongside former police minister Fikile Mbalula, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Comrade President Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks the #ANC54 policy resolution on expropriation of land without compensation and its implications #OpenRegistrationWeekend #RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/DmPB0YBZG0 — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 10, 2018

The Soweto-born Ramaphosa will be walking from Regina Mundi Church in Rockville to Mangalane Garage in Chiawelo.

The President is also using the walk to encouraging first-time voters and the youth to register to vote in the 2019 elections.

“I am encouraged by the positive response from many South Africans joining my morning walks and even starting their own walks in their communities,” Ramaphosa said on Friday.

“I invite those who can, to join me in Soweto tomorrow [Saturday] morning ahead of the voter registration drive this weekend.”

“Ningakhohlwa ukuyochecka iregistration mama” President Ramaphosa reminds oomama in Chiawelo, Soweto #RegisterToVote #OpenRegistrationWeekend pic.twitter.com/DVhyQjVr4h — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 10, 2018

Ramaphosa will later in the day check his own voter registration details in Soweto, where he usually votes.

#Ramaphosa “I want you to add Maths to your favorite subjects and I want you to pass for me and do well in school” @CyrilRamaphosa #OpenRegistrationWeekend pic.twitter.com/eawB67zmNA — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 10, 2018

President Ramaphosa stops at local petrol station to greet the petrol attendants @CyrilRamaphosa #OpenRegistrationWeekend #RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/Cxbj7ahzO4 — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 10, 2018

