Ramaphosa meets with Zulu King to discuss Ingonyama matter

  • South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday. Photo: Courtesy Bayede Newspaper

EMPANGENI - President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday to talk about matters relating to the Ingonyama Trust.

The president says government has no intention of taking land away from the Trust.

He was speaking at a Pentecostal Church conference in Empangeni, on KwaZulu-Natal's north coast on Friday.

This follows harsh words from Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during the land Imbizo held in Ulundi on Wednesday.

The president is expected to launch the Thuma Mina campaign in KwaDukuza on Saturday.

It's aimed at encouraging volunteer work by both ANC members and government officials.

