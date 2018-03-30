Ramaphosa: 'We are not going to steal land'

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa says land expropriation will not take place through land grabs or theft. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

KWAZULU-NATAL - President Cyril Ramaphosa says land expropriation will not take place through land grabs or theft.

He's been speaking to church congregants in KZN.



"We must unlock the assets of our country, we must unlock the riches of our country, we must unlock the potential that resides in the land of our country. So that we can put the land to good use here in South Africa," he said.

Referring to the Freedom Charter, Ramaphosa urged those who still hold land that they should share the land.

"To those who still hold land, we are passing on a very powerful message that Freedom Charter says, the land must be shared by all the people of our country. Let us make that a reality," said Ramaphosa.

"We are not going to steal and grab land. We are going to want to put the land to best use so our people can regain their wealth. The growth of our economy resides in the land," he said.

Parliament resolved that the Constitutional Review Committee review Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses, where necessary, to cater sufficiently for the principle of land expropriation without compensation.

eNCA