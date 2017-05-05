Ramosebudi's 'hit list' confirmed

JOHANNEBSURG - The Hawks has confirmed Elvis Ramosebudi's alleged hit list in court.
The list includes President Jacob Zuma, and members of the Gupta family.
Hawks say this was #ElvisRamosebudi State Capture "hit list" pic.twitter.com/mcfbb4o83p— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 5, 2017
The Hawks say the plan was to murder them in their homes, making the attacks look like house robberies.
This is what Hawks say #ElvisRamosebudi was recorded telling them during a sting operation: pic.twitter.com/prmpMv6e5w— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 5, 2017
Earlier this week, the court changed Ramosebudi's charge from conspiracy to commit murder, to incitement to commit murder.
READ: NPA has no evidence of coup-plotting against Ramosebudi
The National Prosecuting Authority admitted there was no evidence to suggest that Ramosebudi plotted a coup, but proved the man was acting alone.
The unit says the accused revealed the information during a sting operation.
The magistrate plans to rule on Ramosebudi's bail application on Monday.
