Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Ramosebudi's 'hit list' confirmed

  • South Africa
File: Charges against Elvis Ramosebudi were changed to incitement to commit murde, after the NPA said there was no evidence to support claims that he plotted a coup. Photo: GULSHAN KHAN / AFP

JOHANNEBSURG - The Hawks has confirmed Elvis Ramosebudi's alleged hit list in court.

The list includes President Jacob Zuma, and members of the Gupta family.

The Hawks say the plan was to murder them in their homes, making the attacks look like house robberies.

Earlier this week, the court changed Ramosebudi's charge from conspiracy to commit murder, to incitement to commit murder.

READ: NPA has no evidence of coup-plotting against Ramosebudi

The National Prosecuting Authority admitted there was no evidence to suggest that Ramosebudi plotted a coup, but proved the man was acting alone.

The unit says the accused revealed the information during a sting operation.

The magistrate plans to rule on Ramosebudi's bail application on Monday.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close