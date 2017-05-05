Ramosebudi's 'hit list' confirmed

File: Charges against Elvis Ramosebudi were changed to incitement to commit murde, after the NPA said there was no evidence to support claims that he plotted a coup. Photo: GULSHAN KHAN / AFP

JOHANNEBSURG - The Hawks has confirmed Elvis Ramosebudi's alleged hit list in court.

The list includes President Jacob Zuma, and members of the Gupta family.

Hawks say this was #ElvisRamosebudi State Capture "hit list" pic.twitter.com/mcfbb4o83p — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 5, 2017

The Hawks say the plan was to murder them in their homes, making the attacks look like house robberies.

This is what Hawks say #ElvisRamosebudi was recorded telling them during a sting operation: pic.twitter.com/prmpMv6e5w — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 5, 2017

Earlier this week, the court changed Ramosebudi's charge from conspiracy to commit murder, to incitement to commit murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority admitted there was no evidence to suggest that Ramosebudi plotted a coup, but proved the man was acting alone.

The unit says the accused revealed the information during a sting operation.

The magistrate plans to rule on Ramosebudi's bail application on Monday.

eNCA