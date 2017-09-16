Rapist gets 20-year sentence

File: Spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said that Aviwe Ngwendu was sentenced and convicted on Wednesday, for the July 2016, rape that happened at the Zalara Location, Tamara outside King Williams Town on July 2016. Photo: Flickr.com / orangesparrow

JOHANNESBURG – The Zwelitsha Regional Court sentenced a 26-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 56-year-old woman, Eastern Cape police said.

Spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said that Aviwe Ngwendu was sentenced and convicted on Wednesday, for the July 2016, rape that happened at the Zalara Location, Tamara outside King Williams Town on July 2016.

“The suspect sexually assaulted the victim in her house during the night after he forced the entry. The victim ran and the suspect dragged her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her. Ever since the registration of the case he was on the run and was arrested on 08 March 2017 and he first appeared at Zwelitsha Magistrate Court on 10 March 2017,” Mawisa said on Friday.

“The investigating officer successfully denied bail and he was remanded in custody. He appeared several times at Court and on the 19th May 2017 the case was transferred to Zwelitsha Regional Court.”

African News Agency