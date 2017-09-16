Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Rapist gets 20-year sentence

  • South Africa
File: Spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said that Aviwe Ngwendu was sentenced and convicted on Wednesday, for the July 2016, rape that happened at the Zalara Location, Tamara outside King Williams Town on July 2016. Photo: Flickr.com / orangesparrow

JOHANNESBURG – The Zwelitsha Regional  Court sentenced a 26-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 56-year-old woman, Eastern Cape police said.

Spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said that Aviwe Ngwendu was sentenced and convicted on Wednesday, for the July 2016, rape that happened at the Zalara Location, Tamara outside King Williams Town on July 2016.

READ: Man held over 5 year-old Cape Town girl's rape

“The suspect sexually assaulted the victim in her house during the night after he forced the entry. The victim ran and the suspect dragged her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her. Ever since the registration of the case he was on the run and was arrested on 08 March 2017 and he first appeared at Zwelitsha Magistrate Court on 10 March 2017,” Mawisa said on Friday.

“The investigating officer successfully denied bail and he was remanded in custody. He appeared several times at Court and on the 19th May 2017  the case was transferred to Zwelitsha Regional Court.”

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close