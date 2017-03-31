ICYMI: Gigaba replaces Gordhan in cabinet reshuffle

File: Among some of the surprises is Malusi Gigaba’s giant leap from Home Affairs to Finance. Photo: GovernmentZA

JOHANNESBURG - A cabinet reshuffle that’s been speculated about for months, has finally happened.

There was word of President Jacob Zuma summoning the ANC’s Top Six on Thursday night.

Within a matter of hours, five ministers would be axed and six new deputy ministers, named.

Among some of the surprises is Malusi Gigaba’s giant leap from Home Affairs to Finance.

Other surprise shuffles include Fikile Mbalula’s move from Sport to Police while the controversial Faith Muthambi is now in charge of public servants.

Despite a damning Constitutional Court judgment on the social grants crisis, Bathabile Dlamini stays put.

Some of the names on the list astonished while others surprised.

Zuma this week publically remained tight-lipped in the face of growing speculation and uncertainty.

Even on Thursday leaving Parliament, Zuma gave nothing away.

It all started earlier this week with a statement from the Presidency.

The President instructed then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his then deputy to abruptly return home from an investor roadshow abroad.

Who is in and who is out?

Dipuo Peters is out. She's been replaced as Transport Minister by Joe Maswanganyi.

Tina Joemat-Pettersson is also out, while Fikile Mbalula is the new Police Minister.



Nathi Nhleko moves from Police to Public Works Minister while Thulas Nxexi replaces Mbalula in the Sports Ministry.

Derek Hanekom is out. The new Tourism Minister is Tokozile Xasa.

Ngoako Ramathlodi has also been fired as Public Works Minister.

He's been replaced by former Communications Minister, Faith Muthambi.

Ayanda Dlodlo is the new Communications Minister.

