Recycling in Joburg compulsory from 1 July

JOHANNESBURG - Come 1 July, it will be compulsory for Johannesburg residents to recycle in their households.



People will have to separate their waste before Pikitup collects.

The company will provide residents with colour-coded bags.

Blue must be used for plastic and glass and green for biodegradable waste.

The City of Johannesburg hopes this will reduce pollution and protect the environment.

Officials warn if residents fail to change their ways, the city will run out of landfill sites in the next five years.

