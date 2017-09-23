Redi Tlhabi’s Twitter account hacked

JOHANNESBURG - Former radio presenter Redi Tlhabi’s Twitter account has been hacked and changed to a different handle.
The timing of the hack has raised eyebrows on social media as the journalist is about to release her book Khwezi - The Remarkable Story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo.
‘Khwezi’ is the woman who accused President Jacob Zuma of rape.
Tlhabi’s account, @reditlhabi, was retweeting posts from an apparent record label called Starboy Recordz, @starboyrecordz, before the handle was changed.
Twitter users had their hands busy on Saturday afternoon puzzling together who is behind the hacking.
I know the hacker tried to engage with me and tried to hack @tumisole. Not sure who else affected. https://t.co/vyEnv28UoT— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 23, 2017
Almost fell for it. pic.twitter.com/k1fZAmYQ0e— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) September 23, 2017
My gut tells me #Reditlhabi's hacker is not a silly, attention- seeking schoolboy. It's someone with a sinister agenda— Zithulele Sibanyoni (@iamzithu) September 23, 2017
I can confidently say without fear that it the State Security Agency behind the hacking of Redi Tlhali's Twitter account. ^NG— Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) September 23, 2017
#URGENT @verified @Twitter @TwitterSupport My colleague’s account @RediTlhabi has been hacked by @starboy__team & all tweets deleted. #HELP— Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) September 23, 2017
Please be aware - @RediTlhabi's account has been hacked and tweets are not her own. Hacker also trying to get into other accounts.— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) September 23, 2017
