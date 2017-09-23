Redi Tlhabi’s Twitter account hacked

File: Former radio presenter Redi Tlhabi, who is currently in New York. Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

JOHANNESBURG - Former radio presenter Redi Tlhabi’s Twitter account has been hacked and changed to a different handle.

The timing of the hack has raised eyebrows on social media as the journalist is about to release her book Khwezi - The Remarkable Story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo.

‘Khwezi’ is the woman who accused President Jacob Zuma of rape.

Tlhabi’s account, @reditlhabi, was retweeting posts from an apparent record label called Starboy Recordz, @starboyrecordz, before the handle was changed.

Twitter users had their hands busy on Saturday afternoon puzzling together who is behind the hacking.

I know the hacker tried to engage with me and tried to hack @tumisole. Not sure who else affected. https://t.co/vyEnv28UoT — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 23, 2017

Almost fell for it. pic.twitter.com/k1fZAmYQ0e — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) September 23, 2017

My gut tells me #Reditlhabi's hacker is not a silly, attention- seeking schoolboy. It's someone with a sinister agenda — Zithulele Sibanyoni (@iamzithu) September 23, 2017

I can confidently say without fear that it the State Security Agency behind the hacking of Redi Tlhali's Twitter account. ^NG — Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) September 23, 2017

Please be aware - @RediTlhabi's account has been hacked and tweets are not her own. Hacker also trying to get into other accounts. — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) September 23, 2017

