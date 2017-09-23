Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Redi Tlhabi’s Twitter account hacked

  • South Africa
File: Former radio presenter Redi Tlhabi, who is currently in New York. Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

JOHANNESBURG - Former radio presenter Redi Tlhabi’s Twitter account has been hacked and changed to a different handle.

The timing of the hack has raised eyebrows on social media as the journalist is about to release her book Khwezi - The Remarkable Story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo.

‘Khwezi’ is the woman who accused President Jacob Zuma of rape.

Tlhabi’s account, @reditlhabi, was retweeting posts from an apparent record label called Starboy Recordz, @starboyrecordz, before the handle was changed.

Twitter users had their hands busy on Saturday afternoon puzzling together who is behind the hacking.

