Reduce value of houses: Protea Glen residents

A crèche and a home in the distance damaged by Saturday’s severe storm in Protea Glen, Soweto. Photo: @HermanMashaba / Twitter

SOWETO - Protea Glen residents want the value of their houses reduced following last weekend's severe storm.

As much as people cry shoddy workmanship when RDP houses get blown up by the storm, Banks must tell who approved these Protea Glen houses for them to provide financing? Has the same company built houses in Centurion before? #JHBStorm pic.twitter.com/NdQaeqDqtG — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) January 1, 2018

Angry residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks, demanding the attention of city officials.

Protea Glen storm ext31 pic.twitter.com/xsCifYOQQi — Thokozile S (@s_thokozile) December 30, 2017

Community members say they are living in sub-standard housing.

Some of the damaged homes being assessed by the NHBRC team at Protea Glen @The_DHS @GautengProvince @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/YF6v5hqAeZ — NHBRC (@NHBRC) January 2, 2018

They are now threatening to stop making their bonds payments.

#ProteaGlen residents have closed of R559 towards Randfontien. The residents want Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba to come and address them along with NHBRC. pic.twitter.com/Aenekp2hHw — Samkele maseko (@samkelemaseko) January 3, 2018

“We want them to come and re-evaluate these houses and once they have re-evaluated these houses, we will take a decision on whether we are going to pay. The banks must know they are not going to evict anybody from these houses," Protea Glen Crisis Committee member Phelelani Sindani said.

VIDEO: Funnel cloud before the -- in Protea Glen, Soweto | -- Vusi Nzima pic.twitter.com/DR9WnStjgo — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2017

eNCA