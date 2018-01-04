Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Reduce value of houses: Protea Glen residents

A crèche and a home in the distance damaged by Saturday’s severe storm in Protea Glen, Soweto. Photo: @HermanMashaba / Twitter

SOWETO - Protea Glen residents want the value of their houses reduced following last weekend's severe storm.

Angry residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks, demanding the attention of city officials.

Community members say they are living in sub-standard housing.

They are now threatening to stop making their bonds payments.

“We want them to come and re-evaluate these houses and once they have re-evaluated these houses, we will take a decision on whether we are going to pay. The banks must know they are not going to evict anybody from these houses," Protea Glen Crisis Committee member Phelelani Sindani said.

