Register to vote this weekend: what you need to know

JOHANNESBURG – The Electoral Commission (IEC) is calling on voters to register to vote in the 2019 general elections this coming weekend.

The IEC says its ready and that over 22 000 voting stations will be opened throughout South Africa between Saturday and Sunday.

Voting stations will open between 8 am and 5 pm.

Not sure where your correct voting station is so you can register or check/update your address this #RegWeekend, 10-11 March, 8am-5pm? Visit https://t.co/7KdzxQ3Upp or call our helpline on 0800 11 8000 to get the info. Let's #AddresstheVotersRoll together! Please #RT. pic.twitter.com/6Z2VXz2B0R — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) March 9, 2018

Registration makes it easier for eligible voters whose addresses are not on the voter's roll to either check or confirm their addresses.

It enables new voters who wish to vote in the next election to register, and allows registered voters who have moved to register in their correct voting district.

The IEC, however, said it does not have addresses for 2,8 million voters.

A further 3,5 million addresses are currently classified as “incomplete” or “generic”.

The IEC's chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo said: “The voters’ roll is a fundamental safeguard for free and fair elections. It is an instrument for facilitating electoral participation, which is placed at the disposal of political parties for campaign purposes. It serves a functional purpose as a planning tool for accurate provision of electoral material and the avoidance of electoral fraud.”

Here's what you need to know:

Bring your green barcoded identification (ID) book, or smart ID card, or valid temporary ID certificate.

You can still register to vote if you don't have an ID by visiting any Home Affairs office and you will be assisted.

Voters must visit the voting station in their voting district. It is important to visit the correct voting station. Find your voting station here.

Proof of residence is not required.

Registered voters with access to the internet can check and update or provide their address here, should they be unable to visit their correct voting station this weekend. Voters are also urged to update their details before the end of May.

Can't visit your correct voting station on the #RegWeekend of 10 & 11 March? Check & update/provide your address online at https://t.co/nvLzFmZHtC, or call our helpline on 0800 11 8000 to update your address. Let's #AddresstheVotersRoll together! pic.twitter.com/SIntDKD9LL — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) March 9, 2018

