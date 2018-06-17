Reiger Park residents focus on drug abuse on Youth Day

JOHANNESBURG - Reiger Park residents say more is needed to deal with the drug problem in the area.

Some locals joined a Democratic Alliance (DA) march in the area against drug abuse.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says 15-percent of South Africans are battling drug abuse.

Those working with youth in this community say the drug problem is at unimaginable levels.

They are pleading for help and resources.

According to Venetia Reynolds, a resident: "Every second house in Reiger Park has a person with a drug problem, so we need somebody to come and assist us”

DA Gauteng Youth Leader, Pogiso Mthimunye says: "The root cause of this is the lack opportunities for young people 42 years after June 16 and that the issue that we really need to go down and address and we must see that coming from National and provincial government.”

Residents are calling for government to make drug rehabilitation centres available, not only to them but to communities across the country. SOQ))

eNCA